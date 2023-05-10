P.E.I. youth darts team heading to nationals for the 1st time ever

Twelve-year-old Brody Arsenault lines up at the mark and throws a dart toward the board.

"I win," he says, tossing both arms up in the air to celebrate.

"I'm pretty good."

Brody is on his way to the Youth National Darts Championships. In fact, this is the first time Prince Edward Island is sending a youth team. He will be joined by 8-year-old Oliver DesRoches Ross, 10-year-old William Wright, 14-year-old Andrew Brown and 17-year-old Jenna Condra.

'We just want to go and have fun and come back with some lifelong friendships,' says Tracy Powers. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"I'm kind of excited. I've been waiting for the tournament for a couple months now," said Andrew, who is hoping to finish in the top 10. "I think we're going to do great."

Kind of excited might be an understatement. The team leaves for nationals in "one week and six hours," according to Andrew, not that anyone is counting or anything.

'We did it'

It's clear that Andrew is not the only one looking forward to the tournament in Saint Hyacinthe, Que. through the coming long weekend. In addition to training, the practice was filled with loads of laughs, pizza and of course ice cream cake to celebrate.

"These kids have been practising and fundraising all year and doing their very best. And we did it. We're going," said Tracy Powers, vice president of youth and development for the Prince Edward Island Darts Association.

"It's, like I said, our last night. So we're just basically getting together before we head to nationals ... and having a little bit of a party."

'My father taught me how to play and I watched my parents play a lot and then I just decided to,' says 12-year-old Brody Arsenault. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Overall, she said the team is ready. They have been preparing and she is excited to see what her athletes are capable of.

"I'm so proud," said Powers.

"I'm like the old grandma, so proud of everything they do and accomplish."

New to the sport

17-year-old Jenna has been to nationals for other sports. But this is her first time competing in darts. She's only been playing for about a year.

"I got started because of my family," she said.

"I was like, 'Hey, let me try that,' and I hit a bullseye [the] second time and now I'm here."

William is also new to the sport, starting only a couple of months ago. He estimates he's thrown 1,382 darts in that time.

His secret?

"Just good aim."

Growing the sport

Coach Powers, on the other hand, has been involved with the sport for more than 30 years.

Interest in darts has been growing in the province, she said, and after the championship she expects it to gain even more popularity.

"So many people don't know about it," she said.

"We have to get out and get the word to other communities across the island ... but it's hard to get a location someplace where we can put up the boards and have a weekly practice and coaches too. We're in bad need of coaches."

And as this final practice come to a close, the athletes collect their darts, gobble down their ice cream cake and set their eyes on their next target — nationals.

"My goal is to make new friends, play against people I never played before, and win," said Brody.

And 8-year-old Oliver is in on that plan.

"Just go in there and play," he said. "Play my best I can."