Livestock lost in Darlington barn fire

Firefighters were called to the barn fire on the Darlington Road at about 6 p.m. Monday. (North River Fire Department)

About 15 animals died in a barn fire Monday night in Queens County, according to the chief of the North River Fire Department.

Anson Grant said firefighters responded to the call on the Darlington Road at about 6 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed.

"One portion of the barn housed some livestock. The property owners managed to get a few of them out, but there was a number of animals that did perish in the fire. The rest of the building was storage for feed and hay and a machine shop as well."

The barn was about 90 per cent destroyed by the fire. (North River Fire Department)

Grant said the barn, which was about 100 feet by 80 feet, housed cattle, goats and chickens. He said the building was about 90 per cent destroyed.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby out-buildings.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.