Greens question Compton over comments about barriers for women in politics

The women in P.E.I.'s Green Party caucus are raising concerns about comments from the minister responsible for the status of women about barriers to entering politics.

When answering questions in the legislature on Thursday, Darlene Compton mentioned what she believes are sometimes "perceived barriers" for women interested in entering politics.

On Friday, in the final question period of the spring sitting of the P.E.I. legislature, all five women in the Green caucus stood up, one by one, and took issue with Compton's choice of words.

"I am one of those women who she flippantly dismissed as 'some people' who 'perceive' barriers. As are all the women in the Green caucus," said Trish Altass.

"We have all experienced barriers and double standards. And these barriers are not simply figments of our imagination."

Not belittling anyone, says Compton

The Greens also took issue with another comment Compton made Thursday, that "it takes a different type of person to do what we're doing and everyone in this house can agree to that … you have to be a strong individual."

Michele Beaton said she would "caution language that can be construed as blaming women who experience systemic barriers for not being strong enough to sit in this legislature."

Green MLA Michele Beaton said she faced barriers to entering politics. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

"I'm a single mother with a 9-year-old, and that comes with its own list of barriers, perceived or not. I certainly belong here."

The debate was passionate on both sides of the floor, and Compton stood by her comments — saying she was not belittling anyone.

"I just look at is as, if you decide you want to do something, you can do it. And there are supports through the Coalition for Women in Government to help you get there."

PCs, Liberals show support for Compton

Compton's original comments on Thursday were in response to questions about funding for the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government.

In her line of questioning on Friday, Hannah Bell questioned if Compton had advocated for long-term operational funding for the coalition.

"It is her job to advocate in executive council for the priorities of all women," said Bell.

Green MLA Hannah Bell questioned if Darlene Compton has been advocating on behalf of Island women. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

Compton said she brings her "own perspective to this job, and I'll continue to do that."

The exchange ended with a final question to Premier Dennis King, from Green MLA Lynne Lund, who asked about the mandate for the minister responsible for the status of women.

King defended Compton and her work in her portfolios. She is also finance minister and deputy premier.

Compton is the only woman in the PC caucus. During the debate, her fellow PC MLAs, along with the Liberals — all men — showed their support for her by loudly banging on their desks.

