Greens' Darcie Lanthier says she won't run again following disappointing results

Darcie Lanthier says she's "officially retiring" from politics and that she won't be running for a seat in the next federal election.

The Green Party candidate for Charlottetown said in an interview on Island Morning Tuesday that she'll continue to be active in the community, even if she won't be throwing her hat into the political ring again.

"The next time there's an election, you can expect to find me in the office making phone calls and knocking on the doors for somebody else," she said.

Lanthier was in fourth place with 10 per cent of the vote after most polls in the riding had reported, quite a long ways away from the clear winner, incumbent MP Sean Casey.

The results are disappointing compared to her performance in 2019, where she placed second with 23 per cent of the vote.

Overall support for the Greens plummeted across the Island, with votes for their candidates dropping to a half of their 2019 results following a federal campaign marked by infighting over the leadership of Annamie Paul.

Lanthier said the issues with the federal Greens and the nature of snap elections, which she says gives the incumbents a big advantage, led to voters not giving her a fair chance.

"You're not voting for the leader of the federal party. You know, you cannot elect Justin Trudeau if you're living in Charlottetown. You cannot elect the Erin O'Toole if you're living in Charlottetown. You can only vote for the local candidate," she said.

"I think I was a good local candidate and I didn't get the votes I deserved because of the federal political situation."

Before entering federal politics, Lanthier ran for the provincial Greens in 2011 and 2015.