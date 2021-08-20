Darcie Lanthier, Michael MacLean to run for the Greens on P.E.I.

Darcie Lanthier and Michael MacLean will be running for the Green Party in Charlottetown and Cardigan respectively, rounding out the party's candidate roster on P.E.I. for the 2021 federal election.

Lanthier has lived in Mermaid for more than 30 years and is running in a federal election for the second time. Lanthier ran for the Greens provincially in 2011 and 2015, and federally in 2019.

She is the president of Solar Island Electric and technical sales manager for Renewable Lifestyles, a solar energy supplier on the Island. Lanthier has been a longtime advocate for affordable housing. Most recently she launched P.E.I.'s rental registry MyOldApartment.org and has helped renters advocate against illegal rent increases.

"Housing is a human right. Everyone deserves the safety and security of a place to call home," Lanthier said in a release.

"As your MP, I will dedicate myself to tackling the housing crisis currently affecting so many Charlottetown

residents."

MacLean running in Cardigan

MacLean lives in Bridgetown, P.E.I., with his wife and young daughter. He began his career in the non-profit sector before helping establish Victory Stone, a custom stone countertop business. He previously worked for the former P.E.I. technology industry sector association as well as Veterans Affairs Canada.

"The world is reaching a tipping point where action must produce results as we establish an accountable path forward," MacLean said in a release.

"Future generations depend on what we do here and now to ensure the stability and security of our climate, ecosystems, as well as to protect our food, soil, and water quality. This goes hand in hand with ensuring a clean energy transformation takes place within an increasingly green and circular economy. Diversity and equality must be respected as strengths while creating new opportunities for those who have been disadvantaged."

