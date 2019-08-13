Couple on mission to visit all 63 lighthouses on P.E.I.

A P.E.I. couple has a goal of visiting each of the Island's 63 lighthouses over the next year.

Dara Rayner and her husband Harold started the tour last week with a stop at West Point Lighthouse.

Dara says they thought it would be a great way to explore all the "nooks and crannies" of their home province.

"We love to travel and when we're away, we do all the touristy things and we don't do it here at home. And we live where we live and we're not taking advantage of it."

She said their plan has inspired other people, such as her sister, to join in the challenge.

The couple plans on knocking a few lighthouses off their list this weekend by seeing five in Prince County.

They even have lighthouse passports to document their trip.

The Rayners have a lighthouse passport to chronicle their journey. (Harold Rayner)

It's not the first themed tour the couple has done. A couple years ago they a weekend visiting pottery studios across the Island.

"Not so much for the pottery but just to see the Island," she said. "And we also saw some great pottery and bought some too."

