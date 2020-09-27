Ohaegbu named 'outstanding individual' by newcomers associations

Daniel Ohaegbu speaks with PEIANC executive director Craig Mackie over Zoom after receiving his award. (P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada)

Daniel Ohaegbu, a leader in anti-racism efforts and an advocate for international students, has been named Outstanding Individual of the Year by the Prince Edward Island Association for Newcomers to Canada.

He was one of five recipients of 2020 community achievement awards in four categories presented online by the PEIANC. The others are:

Outstanding Businesses of the Year: Royal Star Foods and Aspin Kemp and Associates for their support of immigration programs.

Outstanding Community Organization of the Year: P.E.I. Literacy Alliance for helping young newcomers improve their literacy skills.

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year: Carol MacMillan for her work as a tutor and mentor for other tutors.

During his time as an international student at UPEI, Ohaegbu researched the experience of young racialized males in post-secondary institutions.

"Since completing his studies, he has helped to create and shape a number of businesses and programs aimed at supporting others through a number of means, including helping to found the Atlantic Student Development Alliance, a non-profit organization that is committed to ensuring that international students in Canada succeed," PEIANC said in a news release.

Ohaegbu is also active in the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I., Film P.E.I. and in the newly formed BIPOC USHR, which stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour United for Strength Home Relationship.

Meeting cancelled due to COVID-19

The PEIANC normally recognizes community leaders at its annual meeting in the spring. However, it was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

"Every year, we are so proud to work with those in the community who find tremendous value in welcoming and supporting newcomers to this country and province," said PEIANC executive director Craig Mackie.

"The community awards are just a small token of the appreciation we have for these groups, businesses, and people for helping to enrich the lives of many newcomers."

