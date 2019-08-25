Dangerous surf advisory continues for P.E.I. National Park

Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park remain dangerous.

Conditions prompted an advisory on Saturday from Parks Canada to stay out of the water. The same advisory was issued on Sunday.

Rip currents are possible along the shores due to high winds and surf conditions.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water returns to sea to form the rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore.

Swimmers can become trapped in the current and be swept offshore.

