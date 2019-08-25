Dangerous surf advisory continues for P.E.I. National Park
Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park have been considered dangerous all weekend.
Entering the water is not recommended
Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park remain dangerous.
Conditions prompted an advisory on Saturday from Parks Canada to stay out of the water. The same advisory was issued on Sunday.
Rip currents are possible along the shores due to high winds and surf conditions.
Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water returns to sea to form the rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore.
Swimmers can become trapped in the current and be swept offshore.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.