Dangerous surf advisory issued for P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada is once again warning of dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park.

The agency issued a release warning of possible rip currents which can be dangerous to swimmers, on Sunday.

It issued several similar warnings over the last few weeks. Rip currents run away from the shore and are too fast for people to swim against, the agency said in its news release.

Visitors are strongly recommended not to enter the water in these conditions.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach, Parks Canada said.

One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current — a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore, the release said. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore.

Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it, the release says. Remain calm and swim parallel to the shore.

