Parents give P.E.I. school agency a failing grade for not moving dangerous bus stop sooner

Starting Tuesday, students who have been having to wait for a ride to school near a busy Charlottetown intersection will be able to catch their bus at a safer location.

But parents say it took the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch far too long to respond to their requests to have the stop moved.

The stop is located along Upton Road, not far from a busy roundabout on Capital Drive.

Lacey-Marie Duffney lives on nearby Nicholas Lane and began lobbying the PSB to change the stop about four months ago.

'I know a lot of parents would be horrified knowing our children have to stop and wait near a roundabout with busy traffic,' says Lacey-Marie Duffney about her daughter's school bus stop on Upton Road near a roundabout on Capital Drive. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

She said she feared for her daughter's safety while the child was waiting for the bus in such a high-traffic area.

"I know a lot of parents would be horrified knowing our children have to stop and wait near a roundabout with busy traffic," said Duffney. "They don't go 30 [km/h], they go 50 around this road. It's scary.

"I fear a day my daughter would have to come down here without me. I'd be so scared she could get hit by a car."

While the bus does drop the students off near their homes on nearby Nicholas Lane after school, the Capital Drive pickup location was their only option in the mornings.

Jin Zhai says her son should be able to catch his bus to school closer to home, in the more residential area of Nicholas Lane. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Jin Zhai said her son, who's in Grade 6 at West Royalty Elementary, should be able to catch the bus in the residential area in the mornings, too.

"It's not very safe for our kids," she said. "The afternoon school bus [stops] in front of our building. That place is better."

On Monday, the Public Schools Branch told CBC News in a statement that it had reviewed the parents' request and would be adding more pickup locations in the area starting Tuesday.

"This run saw differing service in the morning versus the afternoon due to traffic volume in the neighbourhood and the density of the number of students travelling on the bus at one time," the statement reads.

"The review of this route was completed during the holiday break and the driver and students were informed Monday … that routing adjustments would be in effect the following day providing increased pickups in the area."

Starting Tuesday, the students will be picked up by the school bus closer to where they live on Nicholas Lane each morning. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Duffney is relieved the school board is adding safer pickup locations, but she said it shouldn't have taken four months for that decision to be made.

"For some reason, they [didn't] want to go down this one little street where there is a tiny residential area, but it just baffles my mind why they [didn't] want to take that extra two minutes," she said.

"My children's safety is my main concern, especially when there's traffic and heavy flow around the roundabout."