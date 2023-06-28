Changes to make road safer have backfired, New Annan residents say

Residents of New Annan, P.E.I., say changes made to the road in front of their homes were supposed to make it safer.

But they say it did the opposite.

Joe Nicholson saw it up close, when a car travelling along Route 2 went off the road and into his front yard.

He said the road has gotten a lot more dangerous since the province widened it by adding left- and right-turn lanes.

"You have to keep an eye on your rearview mirror to see what's coming behind you, because you just couldn't stop because your driveway is there. You had to determine, 'Well, is it safe to stop and pull in, or do I have to go down the road and pull in?'"

Lisa MacKay's mother had a close call that was captured on security video.

A still from security video showing the red vehicle driven by Lisa MacKay's mother almost being rear-ended by a truck that had to jam on its brakes to avoid a collision. (Submitted by Lisa MacKay)

She was stopped, trying to turn into their laneway, when she was almost rear-ended by a pickup truck that had to slam on its brakes to avoid a collision.

MacKay said there have been many accidents since they changed the road in 2018.

Somebody's going to lose their life, if they don't do something else about it. — Lisa MacKay

"Somebody's going to lose their life, if they don't do something else about it. Now, they may have thought that they were going to make it safe, or safer, but they didn't. They made it worse."

MacKay's son waits for the bus in front of the home.

She said this school year, she has counted 40 times when vehicles have passed the school bus, even when its lights were flashing.

Lisa MacKay says vehicles often pass school buses on the road even when they have their lights flashing. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Police said it is a busy area, and gets busier in the summer.

The traffic unit and provincial engineers know about the concerns, said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

"I can say there has been some recent collisions in that area. It does pose some challenges given the number of lanes and the number of turnoffs in that area."

The province added left- and right-turn lanes to Route 2 in New Annan in 2018. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The province said changes to roads are always made to try to improve safety, and the turn lanes in New Annan were added to try to reduce the potential for collisions.

Officials said they will monitor that stretch of road to see if additional changes are needed.