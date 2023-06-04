Driver arrested after man suffers critical injuries in Summerside parking lot

Summerside police have arrested the driver of a vehicle who they say left the scene after hitting a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Silver Fox Entertainment Complex.

A police news release issued late Sunday afternoon said a 20-year-old Summerside man was seriously hurt, and is listed in critical condition in a Moncton hospital.

Summerside Police said they received a report of a vehicle-pedestrian incident in the parking lot of the Silver Fox on Water Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the lot, the vehicle involved had left the scene, but police caught up with it on Water Street East near Read's Corner. The driver, a 32-year-old Summerside man, was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The victim was transported to Prince County Hospital and later to Moncton for treatment, the news release said.

The Summerside force's Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, with assistance from the forensic identification section.

Police are asking anyone with any information about what happened to call them at 902-432-120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.