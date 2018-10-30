Dogs that allegedly attacked other dog declared 'dangerous'

Louie had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries, along with his age and his health, said the humane society. (Samantha Clow/Facebook)

The P.E.I. Humane Society has declared two dogs that attacked another dog "dangerous."

On Oct. 22 on Elizabeth Crescent in Reeves Estates in Stratford, P.E.I., two dogs attacked 13-year-old Louie, causing serious wounds that led to Louie's euthanasia hours later.

"It's a day I'll never forget," said Sharon Clow, Louie's owner. She heard Louie "yelp" after her daughter put the dog outside on his leash. Clow got into her wheelchair and went to the door.

"And all I seen was blood, blood, blood," Clow said — a dog she described as a "pit bull" was attacking Louie.

"I grabbed my cane and I gave him a whack. Then another pit bull came around the corner of the house and grabbed my leg. Thank God it was my false leg."

'He just didn't deserve that'

Despite Clow's efforts and screams, she says the two dogs continued to bite Louie. She called police, and when they arrived the dogs finally ran off, she said. The attack lasted about half an hour, said Clow.

'I think they should be put down,' says Sharon Clow of the two dogs she says attacked her pet, Louie. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Clow dragged Louie in the house but he later had to be euthanized due to the severity of his injuries.

"I just want my Louie back," Clow said, with tears in her eyes. "He just didn't deserve that."

Details of order

CBC News has received a copy of the society's order to the dogs' owner, issued last Thursday, which declares the two dogs "dangerous" and lays out conditions the owner must comply with within 10 days.

'It's about ensuring that the community is safe,' says the P.E.I. Humane Society's Marla Somersall. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The dogs must be licensed as dangerous with the town and the owner must pay a $100 fee per dog. The dogs must be spayed or neutered, confined inside or in a locked structure when outside on their property, muzzled when not on the property, on a leash one metre or shorter and under control of a person 18 or over. The owner must also post signs on the property warning of dangerous dogs.

The order also reminds the owner that if they do not comply, the dogs may be euthanized.

Clow believes the dogs should be euthanized immediately, before they hurt a person or another dog. She doesn't believe the Humane Society's restrictions are adequate.

CBC has not been able to contact the owner of the two dogs.

Investigation ongoing

The P.E.I. Humane Society says its investigation into the attack is ongoing, and while it didn't want to talk specifically about this case, it did tell CBC News about its procedures in such cases.

Louie's owner Sharon Clow says the incident happened in her yard. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

While the society identifies the dogs involved in this attack as pit bull-type dogs, "For us the breed isn't the issue," said Marla Somersall with the society.

In Stratford, the bylaw allows the society to deem dogs dangerous, Somersall said. The society could also ask the courts for permission to seize the animals.

"If an animal has attacked a person, people consider that far more serious and the court will take a look at that," Somersall said. Whether the dogs have a history of aggressive behaviour or biting is also considered.

"It's about ensuring that the community is safe and following the procedures that are required to get to that place," said Somersall.

The Town of Stratford and the RCMP have also been involved in this investigation, Somersall confirmed.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Brittany Spencer