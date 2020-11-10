With dangerous conditions and lives 'at risk,' Malpeque pleads for new harbour

The Malpeque Harbour Authority says the channel which leads to the wharf in Malpeque is a dangerous place, and the group wants the federal government to fix the problem.

The harbour authority says the channel is often not deep enough for boats. High winds and rough waters mean sand is constantly moving around and regular dredging doesn't seem to be helping.

This summer, Cabot Beach Provincial Park, which has the beach right beside the channel, also didn't allow swimming because changing sand patterns were creating dangerous conditions.

"We've had half a dozen swampings or outright sinkings," said Martin MacDonald, president of the Malpeque Harbour Authority.

MacDonald has used the harbour for decades. His dad fished cod in the area in the late 80s, was involved in the mussel aquaculture industry and now works with oysters.

"Getting in and out of the port has been a challenge for 20 years," he said.

Report looks at new wharf

The group, along with the province and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, formed a working group last year and hired engineering consultants to study the problem.

Martin MacDonald, president of the Malpeque Harbour Authority, points to a problem area in the channel near the harbour. (Laura Meader)

A report released in May looked at the economic importance of the wharf as well as a new wharf design to replace the current one.

"It's a situation that's getting worse and worse," said Jamie Fox, minister of fisheries for P.E.I.

Fox said there's a significant danger with the current harbour and that "lives are at risk." He said he's pushing for a commitment from federal government to solve the problem by the end of December.

Fox said it doesn't make sense to keep dredging when it's not improving the situation.

"The problem is we have moving sand, and we don't really know how that sand is going to continue to move in the future," he said.

Fox said he would like to see a study on how sand is moving and look at cutting a new channel to the current harbour, or consider moving to a brand new harbour altogether.

"I want to see a safe transit harbour," he said.

DFO looking for 'longer-term dredging contracts'

The federal department issued a statement. It reads "the safety and security of harvesters is a priority" and went on to say last year they used a new kind of dredging gear called a "Prop Wash."

A recent study said about 200 full-time equivalent jobs are based out of harbour. Boats used for mussels, crab, lobster and oysters have had on-going problems accessing the harbour due to sand build up. (Laura Meader/CBC )

The statement did not talk about a new wharf, but said the department "is also looking into developing longer-term dredging contracts for the area,"

MacDonald said the harbour authority hoped that when the study was done action would be taken. He said it's estimated the maintenance cost would be about $10 million for the harbour over the next 25 years.

MacDonald said dredging was done recently and two weeks later boats are already getting stuck again. He calls it a waste of money.

"It's a very short-term fix," he said. "As of right now moving the harbour seems to be the solution of choice."

A proposal for a new harbour is estimated to cost about $42 million.

MacDonald said the new location would be safer, more sheltered and away from north shore waves that boats have to deal with now.

"There's a substantial fear somebody will get hurt or injured."

