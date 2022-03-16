Dancing at bars OK'd as P.E.I. eases more COVID restrictions

Dancing at bars is now permitted on P.E.I. as more COVID-19 restrictions are loosened Thursday — just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

March 17 marks Step 2 of what the province calls its three-part "transition plan to living with COVID-19."

It allows for up to 75 per cent capacity at bars and restaurants and no restrictions on table sizes.

And dance floors with "small social groups" are permitted, according to the government's website.

Masks must still be worn except when eating and drinking.

The number of people permitted to dance at wedding receptions and other organized gatherings increases from 50 to 100.

Outdoor personal gatherings increased

The number of people permitted at indoor personal gatherings remains at 20, but outdoor personal gatherings can now have up to 50 people.

Fitness facilities, retail stores, casinos, museums and libraries can also operate at 75 per cent capacity, up from 50 per cent during Step 1.

Organized sport and recreation activities, including arts performances and card games, can have a maximum of 100 participants interacting over the course of a day. Previously, only 50 were allowed.

Travellers will continue to be tested at the Confederation Bridge and other points of entry. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Travellers entering P.E.I. will continue to be tested but will transition to random testing.

The loosening of restrictions comes three days after neighbouring New Brunswick dropped all of its COVID restrictions.

Newfoundland and Labrador dropped most of its COVID restrictions this week, as well, though masks are still required in schools and health-care facilities.

Nova Scotia's restrictions remain similar to those on P.E.I.

The next step in P.E.I.'s transition plan is scheduled for April 7, when masking, gathering limits and other restrictions are expected to be removed.