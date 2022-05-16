Dan Kutcher to run for mayor of Summerside

Dan Kutcher, an entrepreneur who left his legal practice to go into the restaurant business, has announced he will run for mayor of Summerside in the municipal election this November.

He made the announcement during a news conference Monday at Evermoore Brewing Company.

Kutcher is the first to announce his candidacy. Basil Stewart is currently the city's mayor.

Kutcher practised commercial and food law with Cox & Palmer in Summerside until 2017. He then left his legal practice and opened the restaurant South Central Kitchen & Provisions.

He serves as the president of the Harbourfront Theatre board of directors, and is a former president of the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce.

Kutcher and his wife Dr. April MacPhee, chief of pediatrics at the Prince County Hospital, moved to Summerside 10 years ago to raise their family.

More to come.