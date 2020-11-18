University professor against human challenge trials for COVID-19

Federal government members have until early December to say whether they approve of the use of human challenge trials to test COVID-19 vaccines.

Human challenge trials mean people are infected with COVID-19 in order to test a vaccine.

The UK has announced it's going to begin challenge trials for COVID-19 vaccines in January 2021.

Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski presented an e-petition to the House in late October calling for this.

Now, a university research professor at Dalhousie University says she doesn't want to see Canada go this route.

Francoise Baylis is a bioethicist who serves on a World Health Organization committee that is developing standards for editing the human genome. (Graham Kennedy)

Typically when a vaccine is being tested people are split into two groups, some get the vaccine and some do not and they are tracked to see who gets sick with a virus, said Francoise Baylis speaking with Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"A challenge trial follows a similar procedure except they don't want to take time for people to go out into the world and perhaps encounter the virus. They want to actually inject people purposely with the virus," she said.

That means some would get the vaccine in development, some would receive a placebo — but everyone in the trial would be infected with COIVID-19.

"The concern we have there is with this idea you would purposely infect someone knowing that they don't even have the potential of mounting some kind of immunity because they only received a placebo," she said.

"That's what we want to avoid. We want to avoid putting humans in that position."

Challenge trials likely not needed

CBC P.E.I. spoke with Powlowski who introduced the petition for human trials. He now says because two vaccine companies appear to have promising early results he doesn't feel human trials are needed.

Human challenge trials have been used in the past, Baylis said.

"One of the things that is really important to appreciate is that when those kinds of challenge trials have happened the researchers have something to offer in the event that somebody unfortunately becomes sick," she said.

We have 12 potential vaccines in Phase 3. And three of those 12 have already issued promising results. - Francoise Baylis

While there was something that could be used to treat people testing another illness — Baylis said here is no emergency treatment for COVID-19 at the moment.

At this point there isn't a need for any challenge trials, because vaccines which are in development have showed promising results using the traditional method of one vaccinated group and one unvaccinated group it would then track to see if and how they reacted when infected with COVID-19, Baylis said.

Some vaccines are hitting their final phase before approval, Baylis said.

"We have 12 potential vaccines in Phase 3. And three of those 12 have already issued promising results," she said. "I think that using the traditional approach we have made fast fast progress."

