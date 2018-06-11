Dairy cattle research to address 'global issue that poses a serious threat to human health'

New federal funding for research into antimicrobial resistance in dairy cattle was announced Thursday morning in Charlottetown.

Ottawa promised $1.2 million to measure antimicrobial use and resistance in animal health. The research will help develop best practices.

Increased resistance of bacteria to antibiotics, including bacteria that cause illness in humans, has been linked to antimicrobial use in livestock.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a global issue that poses a serious threat to human health," said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada, in a news release.

"The research undertaken on this topic will result in optimizing stewardship practices and contribute to national and international effort in combatting antimicrobial resistance."

The research will be done at UPEI's Atlantic Veterinary College.

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey also announced $148,000 for research into extending cow life through improved calf management.

The two projects are part of an $11.4 million dairy research cluster under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's agriscience program.

