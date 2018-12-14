How to tell if your milk is 100 per cent Canadian

About 50 dairy producers and their families will be handing out free milk and cookies this weekend to raise awareness of Canadian-produced milk.

The campaign, called Have a Dairy Blue Christmas, is supported by Dairy Farmers of P.E.I. and ADL. There will be pop-up booths in O'Leary, Tignish, Summerside, Kinkora, Rustico, Charlottetown and Montague.

Rayanne Frizzell, whose family has a dairy farm in Glen Valley, about 30 kilometres west of Charlottetown, says changes to international trade deals have made it important for consumers to know where their dairy products comes from.

For example, a blue or black cow logo on the packaging indicates the product has 100 per cent Canadian milk in it.

"Understanding what food labelling is and packaging and how products get to them is definitely important now," she said.

"It's a great opportunity to talk about the dairy industry if anyone has any questions."

