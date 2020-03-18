Non-essential businesses on P.E.I. should close immediately in wake of COVID-19, says Morrison

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has asked that non-essential businesses close until further notice, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. Liquor and cannabis stores will be close as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Morrison made the announcements in Charlottetown Wednesday in her daily briefing to update Islanders on the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the briefings were closed to reporters, who instead phoned in their questions to Morrison when she had finished making her statement.

The province said the closure does not apply to "agency" liquor stores including locations at Wood Islands, Murray Harbour, Morell, Kinkora, Eldon, East Royalty and Cavendish.

"Those who are self-isolating need to [continue to] self-isolate," she said.

Morrison said P.E.I. still only has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

She said she has spoken with representatives for hair salons, tattoo parlours, malls, fitness facilities and gyms and any spaces intended for public gatherings and is asking them to close immediately.

Morrison said security will be added at cannabis and liquor stores to limit the number of customers allowed in at one time. Long lineups formed at several stores almost immediately after the news of the closures went public.

Pharmacies will remain open to provide emergency prescriptions. Morrison said pharmacists can provide prescriptions that are on existing files. This does not include opioids.

"Food banks will remain open, this is essential as we continue to support individuals and families who are most in need," Morrison said.

The province says the closure announcement does not apply to "agency" liquor stores. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

'Living so differently'

Morrison said the province is developing an online self-assessment online tool that may help alleviate some of the pressures on the 811 line.

"Were living so differently than we have before," she said.

These are all parts of trying to keep connected through a really challenging time. ​​​​​ — Dr. Heather Morrison

"I'm asking Islanders to support each other in this difficult time but to do it in a way other than person to person, and although we can't be together in person that doesn't mean we can't connect."

She said dropping food off to a neighbour who may have difficulty getting to a grocery store or calling and checking in on family and relatives and friends through online messages are exactly what people need to be doing to continue to feel connected.

Clarification - Government owned and operated liquor stores will be closing at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020. This does not apply to Agency stores. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEICOVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEICOVID19</a> —@InfoPEI

"These are all parts of trying to keep connected through a really challenging time."

However, she reminded Islanders they should not be delivering food or medicine if they are sick.

Morrison reminded Islanders that those who have returned to the country recently need to remain at home and self-isolate. She said it's OK for people to go outside for fresh air but they need to return to their homes as soon as they are done.

I anticipate more cases and the days and weeks ahead ... but I think we're doing all these measures to try to reduce that number. — Dr. Heather Morrison

Tests being conducted are being sent directly to the Winnipeg National Microbiology Lab, which is inundated with testing requests, Morrison said.

The province is hoping to set up initial testing sites on P.E.I. over the next two weeks to expedite testing.

"So that the negative results would be available much more quickly, and any positive tests would be called presumptive and then they would be confirmed with the National Microbiology Lab," Morrison said.

"I anticipate more cases in the days and weeks ahead ... but I think we're doing all these measures to try to reduce that number."

Islanders lined up to stock up on cannabis products on P.E.I., following Wednesday's announcement of the closure of non-essential businesses. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Test results coming in

The province is expecting results to come back Wednesday on additional tests. So far, Morrison said there have been 183 tests conducted on P.E.I. and there are about 100 results pending.

There are 648 cases of COVD-19 across the country, and nine deaths.

On Tuesday, the P.E.I. government announced a financial relief package to help support the province's most vulnerable, who may not be drawing a paycheque during the pandemic.

Many businesses and workplaces have closed after P.E.I. declared a public health emergency on Monday. On Tuesday, Morrison also urged Islanders not to leave their homes unless it's essential.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.