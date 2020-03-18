P.E.I.'s chief public health officer asks Island businesses to close immediately

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is asking that businesses on P.E.I. limit to essential services only.

"Those who are self-isolating need to [continue to] self-isolate."

Morrison said hair salons, tattoo salons, malls, fitness facilities and gyms and any spaces intended for public gatherings are being asked to close immediately.

Liquor and cannabis stores will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. Pharmacies will remain open to provide emergency prescriptions.

"Food banks will remain open, this is essential as we continue to support individuals and family show are most in need," Morrison said.

'Living so differently'

She said the province is developing an online self-assessment online tool that may help alleviate some of the pressures on the 811 line.

"Were living so differently than we have before," she said.

"I'm asking Islanders to support each other in this difficult time but to do it in a way other than person to person and although we can't be together in person that doesn't mean we can't connect."

Morrison reminded Islanders that those who have returned to the country recently need to remain at home and self-isolate. She said it OK for people to go outside for fresh air but continue to limit non-essential activity.

The tests being conducted are being sent directly to the Winnipeg National Microbiology Lab. Morrison said the province is hoping to set up initial testing sites on P.E.I. over the next two weeks to expedite the process.

Test results coming in

The province is expecting test results to come back today on additional tests that are being conducted. So far, Morrison said there have been 183 tests conducted on P.E.I.

CBC P.E.I. is live streaming the briefing on our Facebook page and right here.

On Tuesday, the P.E.I. government announced a financial relief package to help support the province's most vulnerable, who may not be drawing a paycheque during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses and workplaces have closed after P.E.I. declared a public health emergency on Monday. On Tuesday, Morrison also urged Islanders not to leave their homes unless it's essential.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

