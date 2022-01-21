Average daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop on P.E.I.

The average number of daily COVID-19 cases continues to drop on P.E.I., statistics from Health P.E.I. suggest.

Over the last seven days there have been an average of 168 cases per day. A week ago, on Feb. 2., there was an average of 224 cases per day for the previous seven days.

On Wednesday, Health P.E.I. reported 187 new cases of COVID-19.

P.E.I. has 1,994 active cases, down from 2,253 a week ago. There have been 9,555 cases in total.

As of Feb. 7, there had been 45 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are seven people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit. Four others were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive.

About 37 per cent of total cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39, as of Feb. 7.

P.E.I. siblings explain how to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test Duration 2:17 A look at taking an at-home test through the eyes of two P.E.I. siblings. Please read the instructions on your test carefully as the steps can vary. 2:17

There have been 13 COVID-related deaths on P.E.I. Seven were over the age of 80, five were 60-79 and one 40-59, according to Health P.E.I.

Since public and private schools resumed in-class learning on Jan. 31 there have been a total of 89 students and 11 staff members in 37 schools who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release issued by the Chief Public Health Office Tuesday.

As of Feb. 6, 96.8 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.5 per cent were fully vaccinated. More than 66 per cent of children ages five to 11 had one dose of vaccine.