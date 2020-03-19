Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. chief public health officer, chief of nursing to deliver COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. briefing
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will be joined by Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling to update Islanders on COVID-19 at a 1:30 p.m. news briefing Wednesday. 

CBC P.E.I. will carry the live briefing here and on its Facebook page

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
In a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, Morrison cautioned Islanders of an expected rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province.

Morrison emphasized the importance of social distancing and self-isolation — and knowing the difference

More to come. 

