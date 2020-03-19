P.E.I. chief public health officer, chief of nursing to deliver COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. briefing
CBC P.E.I. will carry the live briefing here and on its Facebook page
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will be joined by Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling to update Islanders on COVID-19 at a 1:30 p.m. news briefing Wednesday.
In a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, Morrison cautioned Islanders of an expected rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province.
Morrison emphasized the importance of social distancing and self-isolation — and knowing the difference.
More to come.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from Sally Pitt and Cody MacKay
