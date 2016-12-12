Thousands of hogs lost in P.E.I. barn fire

Three fire departments battled a barn fire in Albany, on P.E.I.'s South Shore, Wednesday evening.

RCMP report thousands of hogs were lost in the fire. No people were injured.

The call came into the Borden-Carleton Fire Department from D & E Pork at about 5:45 p.m. Chief Shawn Jessome said he called for assistance from Kinkora and Crapaud before leaving the fire hall.

"Even when I got to the fire hall I could see the flames," said Jessome.

"When we arrived on scene part of the building was fully involved in the fire."

That part of the barn, and the hogs in it, could not be saved, said Jessome.

"They weren't able to get them [out]. It spread too quick on that part of the building," he said.

"It's a big operation. It was one section of the building that burnt."

Jessome turned his attention to preventing the fire from spreading, and firefighters were able to keep it out of other parts of the barn complex.

Firefighters were on the scene until 3 a.m., and then called back again for a flare-up at 4:30 a.m.

The owners of the family business told CBC News they were not yet ready to talk, and asked for privacy.

There is no information yet on how it started. The provincial fire marshal is investigating.