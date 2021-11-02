Skip to Main Content
PEI

How 2 immigrants are celebrating Día de Muertos on P.E.I.

This week two recent immigrants to P.E.I. from Mexico are celebrating the lives of loved ones who have died.

Some traditions are difficult to reproduce on the Island, but the celebration carries on

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Tejeida and Bolaños have had trouble finding some of the things they need to create a home altar on P.E.I. (Submitted by Sara Bolaños)

It's called Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, and it is actually two days. The first, Nov. 1, celebrates children who have died. Nov. 2 is for adults.

"The Day of the Dead is one of the most important celebrations in Mexico, because it's a way to celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us," said Sara Bolaños.

"My grandmother and my little sister too. They are always in my heart."

Día de Muertos is focused on celebrating, not mourning. People will build home altars, ofrendas, decorating them with sugar skulls, Aztec marigolds and leaving offerings of the favourite food and drinks of the dead.

Jaime Tinoco Tejeida said they are doing their best to mark the tradition as they would in their home country, but they have not been able to find sugar skulls or the proper marigolds. Another important aspect of the tradition, pan de meurtos, a sweet bread, they have been able to find.

One thing Bolaños and Tejeida have been able to find for the celebration is pan de meurtos. (Submitted by Sara Bolaños)

"We have a friend, and she does that bread," said Tejeida. "Really, it's delicious."

It is important, he said, to carry on with these celebrations that they grew up with.

"We don't want to forget our traditions," said Tejeida. "We will try to celebrate every year, this kind of celebration, and maybe share with the community."

With files from Island Morning

