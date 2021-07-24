Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Cyclist injured after collision with vehicle on Brackley Point Road

A cyclist was sent to hospital with serious but undetermined injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Brackley Point Road, RCMP say.

Road closed for hours as collision analysts examine scene

CBC News ·
Police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. (RCMP)

A cyclist was sent to hospital with serious but undetermined injuries Friday night after colliding with a vehicle on Brackley Point Road outside Charlottetown, RCMP say.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

A section of Brackley Point Road by the Royalty Junction Road was closed for a few hours Friday night while collision analysts were on scene.

The road has reopened. 

RCMP Const. Darren Doucette said the investigation continues, and it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.

More from CBC P.E.I.

With files from Sarah Haliburton

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now