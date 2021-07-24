Cyclist injured after collision with vehicle on Brackley Point Road
Road closed for hours as collision analysts examine scene
A cyclist was sent to hospital with serious but undetermined injuries Friday night after colliding with a vehicle on Brackley Point Road outside Charlottetown, RCMP say.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m.
A section of Brackley Point Road by the Royalty Junction Road was closed for a few hours Friday night while collision analysts were on scene.
The road has reopened.
RCMP Const. Darren Doucette said the investigation continues, and it does not appear that alcohol was a factor.
With files from Sarah Haliburton