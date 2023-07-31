Cyclist struck on highway in 3rd serious collision in a week on P.E.I.

A male cyclist is in stable condition after a collision with a pickup truck on Route 2 near Scotchfort, P.E.I., Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses were able to assist the cyclist, who was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since stabilized, RCMP said Monday.

The road was closed for several hours while an RCMP traffic reconstructionist analyzed the scene. EMS, the East River Fire Department and the Department of Transportation also responded.

The accident was one of three collisions this past week alone.

Last Tuesday, a Charlottetown woman was killed on a sidewalk when a trailer detached from a truck and struck her. On Thursday, a male pedestrian died in a collision in St. Edward, southwest of Tignish.

However, RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said the number of collisions has actually dropped compared to 2022.

"Our collisions are down approximately 10 per cent compared to this time last year, … so certainly grateful for any reduction and an increase in road safety."

Police said one reason could be increased efforts to target impaired driving.

Last year, police in the provincial priority unit laid charges in 52 cases. There's already been 50 in the first seven months of the year.