15-year-old cyclist charged after colliding with vehicle

A 15-year-old cyclist has been charged after a collision with a vehicle in Charlottetown Thursday evening, at the corner of St. Peters Road and the bypass.

Police said a driver was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway when the cyclist ran the red light, heading south on St. Peters Road.

The vehicle and the cyclist collided in the intersection. Police said the vehicle was starting from a stopped position, so it wasn't going very fast.

The teen cyclist did receive minor injuries from the accident and was sent to hospital, but was released shortly afterwards.

He's been charged with failing to yield to the right of way under the Highway Traffic Act and police said he faces a fine of $200.

"It's fairly rare," said Deputy Chief Sean Coombs of the charge. "Bicyclists will commit highway traffic offences probably quite often and they're not charged.

"But in a situation where there was an accident and there was injuries, we have to look at the totality of everything that happened and when someone is deemed at fault in that situation, the traffic charge has to be laid."

Police wanted to remind cyclists that everyone has to obey the rules of the road.

