Woman arrested after cyclist killed in collision in Kinross

A 27-year-old man is dead he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Route 210 in Kinross on Friday, police say.

The victim, Jacob (Jake) Simmons, is a well-known member of many sporting associations on Prince Edward Island.

A 47-year-old Queens County woman was arrested and faces charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, RCMP say.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, RCMP received a number of 911 calls reporting a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Citizens and officers at the scene provided first aid, but the man died from his injuries.

The vehicle was later located and the driver taken into custody. A breath test determined she was impaired at twice the legal limit, RCMP say.

The scene was closed for most of the evening of Friday as an RCMP collision analyst, drone operator and forensics officers attended.

The investigation is continuing.