Cyclist, 76, airlifted to Halifax after collision in Warren Grove

A 76-year-old cyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a pick-up truck in Warren Grove, P.E.I.

The accident happened Monday at around 3 p.m. AT, RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital, and later airlifted to Halifax for treatment.

The North River Fire Department, Island EMS and the RCMP attended the scene of the crash just west of Charlottetown.

Cpl. Gavin Moore said the investigation is in its early stages, but that police don't anticipate charges.

"We do have some good indicators. There were a number of witnesses that were there and a traffic reconstructionist attended the scene," Moore said.

"What I can say is that at this stage, charges do not appear likely."