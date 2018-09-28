Needless or necessary? Your comments on cyclist licences in Charlottetown

Is licensing bicycles something the City of Charlottetown should actually consider, or is it just a "silly" thought, as one commenter said online?

In case you missed it, Mike Duffy, the city's deputy mayor, recently announced that a new bylaw is being considered which would require cyclists to register their bikes and place a licence on either their bike or helmet.

He said the proposal is part of an effort to make the capital more bike friendly — but some people weren't buying it. Others, however, liked the idea or proposed different approaches related to bike safety.

Many people commented on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page in response to Wednesday's story.

Here's what you had to say.

'Shut that down'

"Just what we need, more regulations and goofy rules that accomplish nothing but discouraging healthy lifestyles and transportation," Phil Ferraro said.

"Let's get more car-free roads and bike lanes so cyclists don't have to go on sidewalks."

'You don't hear about cities tearing up their bike infrastructure for a reason. It works,' says Simon Ouelette. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Julie Arsenault said she rides her bike to work to save money and doesn't want to pay more cash for making "a healthier choice."

"Shut that down," she added.

Kirk Bellamy said he already pays enough taxes and "will refuse" to register his bicycle, if required. "I have had enough of the government trying to pick a little more out of my pocket," he said.

Simon Ouellette said he had a more "win-win" long-term idea: having the city invest in safer biking infrastructure that is "useful to commuters and not just trails for tourists." He said more safe, dedicated bike lanes would "reduce frustration for both car drivers and cyclists."

"You don't hear about cities tearing up their bike infrastructure for a reason. It works."

'It's about time'

Arend TeRaa said the city should organize more education campaigns to inform cyclists on best practices.

"How about enforcing the rules already in place and coming up with an education campaign to inform those who break the rules now?"

"I would bet that the majority of people that are not obeying the rules of the road — such as cycling the wrong way on one-way streets, across crosswalks or on the sidewalk do not think they are breaking any rules," she said.

Shelley L. Hanson said the thought of cycling licences are "silly," adding that it "would be nice if more cyclists took greater care of the road."

"I had one dash out in front of me which could have ended badly, and would have been my fault."

Phil Ferraro says 'just what we need, more regulations and goofy rules that accomplish nothing but discouraging healthy lifestyles and transportation.' (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Lynn Trainor asked if there's more to this proposal than just money, saying "isn't this just a means to be able to track cyclists who don't follow the rules of the road versus a money grab?"

Corinne Moore said "it's about time" cyclists in Charlottetown required a licence.

"They don't have to pay for insurance or registration or anything like that and they think they own the road. While drivers of cars have to shell out big bucks for all that stuff."

