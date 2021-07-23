N.S. couple surprised to learn Confederation Bridge shuttle shutdown

A couple from Nova Scotia found themselves stranded at Confederation Bridge due to a miscommunication from bridge officials about no shuttle services being available for cyclists.

Joe Reid, 81, and his wife, Beverley, ferried to P.E.I. on July 9. They spent a week in the province cycling, but when they tried to get across the Confederation Bridge from Borden-Carleton to New Brunswick, they were told there was no shuttle service for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We went to the tourist bureau and they had no information. We went online and the Confederation Bridge website says that the shuttle service is not available," he said.

"To the best of my knowledge, there is absolutely no way for cyclists to go across the bridge, you aren't allowed to walk or ride on it."

Fortunately, the owner of a Borden-Carleton campground offered to give Reid and his wife a ride across the bridge. The campground owner only requested they pay the toll.

Apology from bridge official

Michel LeChasseur, general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., the company that operates the Confederation Bridge, said there is an alternative shuttle service offered for pedestrians and cyclists, although there has been miscommunication from his team's end. He is sorry Reid and his wife went through what they did.

"The first thing you see on the website, there's a red box on the homepage and the first thing you see is the pedestrian shuttle closed," LeChasseur said.

"That was unfortunately misinformation. The shuttle service at the moment, because of COVID, is indeed closed, but for pedestrians and cyclists that have no other means of transport, we will transport them. We have a self-service shuttle system."

Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd. general manager Michel LeChasseur says he is sorry the couple had trouble getting across. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The self-service shuttle for pedestrians and cyclists means a family member or friend has to pick up an incoming cyclist or pedestrian from the bridge for a fee of $4.50. The person who made the pickup will still be charged the regular toll fee at the bridge, however will be reimbursed if they return to the bridge in 40 minutes.

Unaware of self-shuttle service

As for Reid, he said he wasn't told there was an alternative for crossing the bridge.

"We did not talk to any Confederation group people because of the building being closed. We didn't call, we had no way of knowing that the tourist bureau had no information whatsoever. They didn't even know the shuttle service wasn't available."

The unpleasant experience at the bridge did not sour his vacation on P.E.I.

"Not really, because you end up with people being kind and offering to help," he said.

