Charlottetown might require cyclists to wear licence on helmet or bike

The City of Charlottetown is considering a new bylaw that would require cyclists to register their bikes and place a licence either on their bike or helmet.

Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy hopes it would cut down on instances of cyclists not obeying the rules of the road — such as cycling the wrong way on one-way streets, across crosswalks or on the sidewalk.

"In order to enforce, we have to be able to identify the folks that aren't following the rules in order to take remedial action," he said.

Duffy said the licence proposal is part of efforts to make Charlottetown a more bike-friendly city and improve cycling in the city.

Duffy said law breakers could face fines, or having their bike impounded for a period of time. He expects there would be a fee to register the bike.

Duffy has asked the councillor who heads the police committee to discuss the idea at their next meeting.

Cycling PEI was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

With files from Laura Chapin