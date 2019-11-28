New project aims to inform Islanders on legal consequences of cyberbullying and sexting

A new project aiming to better inform youth and caregivers on the legal elements of cyberbullying and sexting is seeking public input.

Community Legal Information is behind the project called Sexting, Cyberbullying and the Criminal Code. The project will also include information about forming healthy relationships and decision-making skills.

"It's been identified that sexting and cyberbullying is a reality for youth on P.E.I., and this project will deliver, you know, tangible resources that people can go to and reference to be able to get the facts in a plain language way," said Sarah Dennis, a project manager with the organization.

The group has already conducted one focus group with youth and is now looking to conduct focus groups with caregivers, she said.

Dennis said the hope is to get a sense of what the landscape of cyberbullying and sexting looks like on the Island from different perspectives.

Videos and other resources

Once the information is gathered, the organization plans to roll out three videos and a workshop for youth in Grades 7 to 9, she said.

Dennis said the plan also includes a youth advisory committee to oversee the project.

"The role there is to ensure that the information that we put out into the community is vetted through a youth lens so that it has more impact on the community."

Youth who want to get involved must be between 12 and 18 years of age and should expect to commit to about six hours of their time to meet with organizers.

The caregiver focus group is expected to take about two hours and involve one session.

"Social media has been so integrated into our daily lives that maybe we don't think about the consequences of a simple post before we make it. Maybe with these resources it'll give people pause to think about what they're posting before they do."

Resources from the project will be rolled out over the next two years, Dennis said.

