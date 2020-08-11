Curling among sports on hold due to COVID-19 pause

Curling clubs across P.E.I. have shut down to respect the so-called circuit-breaker measures announced earlier this week due to COVID-19.

Under the new protocols, no organized sports or recreation is allowed until at least Dec. 21 and curling leagues have stopped playing, says Amy Duncan, executive director of Curl P.E.I.

"Some of our clubs have also had to pause their fundraising initiatives until after the circuit breaker or into the new year," she said.

"Some clubs would have had events scheduled and I imagine some would have had some holiday rentals."

Curl P.E.I. had some development events scheduled, but all those have been cancelled, postponed or paused, Duncan said.

The Chief Public Health Office has said if all goes well, the restrictions on the Island could be lifted the week before Christmas.

"Everybody is pretty understanding of the environment that we're in, so we are all just making adjustments to our schedules and our plans and we are going to move forward with curling when it is safe to do so," Duncan said.

Curl P.E.I. is creating and going through various contingency plans to eventually be able to hold a championship tournament as the situation with COVID-19 evolves in the province, Duncan said.

