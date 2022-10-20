CUPE P.E.I. locals frustrated at lack of consultation in health-care retention incentive talks

CUPE P.E.I. health-care locals are calling on the provincial government to revisit which workers are eligible for its retention incentive.

Officials met with the Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson on Thursday afternoon to discuss the $8-million retention incentive program.

The program, announced earlier this week, is designed to stabilize the province's health-care system, but CUPE president Leonard Gallant said it overlooks a large portion of the workforce.

"Our members are very frustrated. They're feeling slighted," he said.

"There's only a certain group of folks that are getting this recruitment and retention [incentive], and our folks feel that their jobs are every bit as important as every other classification."

Donna Gormley, president of CUPE local 2523 and 5531, says the incentive program excludes the private health-care sector. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Under the incentive program, registered nurses and nurse practitioners will get $3,500 for a one-year return in service agreement. Licensed practical nurses and paramedics will receive $3,000 and residential care workers, home support workers and patient care workers will receive $2,500.

Since the program's announcement on Monday, CUPE and IUOE leaders have spoken out, saying it's unfair that their members who also work in health care — including cooks, custodians, respiratory therapists, x-ray technicians, care workers in private nursing homes, and more — are not included in the program.

Donna Gormley, president of CUPE local 2523 and 5531, said members feel forgotten.

"Our members are getting nothing," she said.

"It sends a very big message to us: We don't matter."

'Still don't have the specifics'

After the meeting Thursday with Hudson, Gallant said both the intention of the incentive and the way it would be rolled out were still unclear.

"I still don't understand the whole process of what they're doing with this," he said.

"I asked for specifics and I still don't have the specifics today."

Gallant said the group plans to meet with the minister of health and wellness again next week.

"We're demanding that if these talks continue — if they're going to have these retention and recruitment conversations moving forward — that we're at the table as well to raise our concerns for our members," he said.