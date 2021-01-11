The P.E.I. government's incentive program to recruit and retain nurses and other health-care workers has overlooked the essential work support service staff do, says their union.

CUPE P.E.I. said its workers who do jobs such as laundry, cooking, and sterilization, need to be offered bonuses along with nurses, paramedics and others.

The provincial government announced the $8 million incentive program Monday, offering thousands of dollars in bonuses if people keep working in the province for one year.

"It's discouraging to think that support service staff who worked hard through COVID-19 have been overlooked," said Chris Lewis, president of CUPE P.E.I.'s health council.

'More important than ever'

Registered nurses and nurse practitioners will get $3,500 for a one-year return in service agreement. Licensed practical nurses and paramedics will receive $3,000 and residential care workers, home support workers and patient care workers will receive $2,500.

Lewis said his members — who work lower-paid jobs than those offered the bonuses — have played an essential role during the pandemic, and have often been short-staffed.

"Especially during COVID, they were more important than ever because without a clean facility and clean operating rooms ... health cannot operate," he said.

"[The members] are just disappointed and a little disillusioned by it all."

Lewis said he and the team at CUPE P.E.I. plan to reach out to the provincial government and ask to be added to the incentive program.

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, says though the dollar amount of the bonus should not be the same across the board, all health-care workers deserve recognition. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses Union, said she has been getting a lot of questions from her members about the incentive since it was launched Monday.

"People wondering how this is going to impact them … we've got casuals that are looking to see how they're included," said Brookins.

As for including the CUPE support service workers in the initiative, Brookins said her focus is on nurses.

"We're not saying this is only required or only needed or should only be done for registered nurses … I certainly agree that anyone working within health right now should be recognized," she said.

Two other retention programs launched

The government also launched two other retention programs Monday.

Through a retirement retention program, health-care workers who are eligible for retirement will be offered $5,000 to work in the system for another year.

A priority vacancy program will also be brought in to provide a further $3,000 incentive aimed at filling about 190 key vacant positions throughout the health-care system.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the province is doing everything it can to attract and retain health-care workers.

"We've been focused a lot on recruitment, which is very, very important. But we also have to remember that we can't add to a system if we keep deleting from it."