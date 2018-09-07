P.E.I. culverts in poor condition, according to Statistics Canada survey

More than half of P.E.I.'s 306 culverts are rated in poor condition, according to a Statistics Canada survey conducted for the federal government.

The report for Infrastructure Canada says 53 per cent of P.E.I.'s culverts are approaching the end of their service and are below standard condition, with a large portion showing significant deterioration.

Internal inspections

Statistics Canada said the numbers were provided to them by provincial officials.

A section of the Irishtown Road was blocked off because of a large sinkhole that formed in April. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

But P.E.I.'s chief engineer Steve Yeo said he doesn't believe that many are in poor condition.

"We inspect all of our culverts internally here, we have staff members to do that," Yeo said.

"The larger-diameter culverts and the steel arches with the wooden bottoms, we have a number of those in the province that are in need of repair and we tackle those. If there's a storm event happens and there's damage, then we put it on the agenda right away."

The province has $5 million a year for culvert and bridge replacement, he said.

"Just because it's rated as poor it could still operate for 10 to 20 years, or it may need replacement within three — there's a lot of factors go into that," Yeo said.

Culvert failures

But there have been some culvert failures recently.

This 4.5-metre deep sinkhole sinkhole in Iona in eastern P.E.I. after a rainstorm exacerbated structural problems with a culvert. (CBC)

Last year, a man drove his car into a collapsed culvert in western P.E.I. after a high-water event.

A sinkhole that closed a highway earlier this year in the Kensington area was also due to old culvert infrastructure.

The federal report said the rest of the culverts on P.E.I. are rated to be 36 per cent in fair condition and 11 per cent in good condition.

Yeo said replacing a culvert generally costs between $300,000 and $600,000.

