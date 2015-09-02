UPEI workshop explores how culture, power, privilege impact consent

A new group at UPEI is holding a workshop on consent from a cultural point of view.

Psychology Prof. Sobia Ali-Faisal, a group facilitator, said this is an important conversation to have at UPEI, because of its large international student population.

"It's so diverse here now on campus and there have been instances of either misunderstanding or violations of consent due to perhaps cultural misunderstandings or cultural ignorance," said Ali-Faisal.

"We wanted to just try to prevent any of that. Let's talk about what is consent in this context. What does it actually mean, what sorts of messaging around consent have you grown up with?"

This is the first event held by a new group called Black, Indigenous and People of Colour United for Strength, Home and Relationship. Ali-Faisal said the group will offer a safe space to share stories, discuss concerns and offer support to this community on campus.

This workshop will explore how culture, power, and privilege impact consent and how to navigate sexual relationships with all that in mind.

It is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Andrews Hall, and is free and open to everyone on campus.

