Culinary team ready to get cooking at World Cup

A team of nine young chefs, led by the Culinary Institute in Charlottetown, is competing for Canada at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

There are 15 teams cooking for the gold medal in the youth division, where members have to be younger than 25.

Team Canada is up against Austria and Belgium. The team of nine was hand-picked from across Canada. A couple are graduates of the Culinary Institute of Canada, but others studied in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

Sunday, they have to make a three-course meal from scratch in six hours. And next Wednesday they have to put together a buffet of four seafood hor d'oeuvres for 12, and then cook a main course and dessert in front of an audience.

Joerg Soltermann, the chief instructor in charge of the team, said they are ready to take on some stiff competition.

"The Swiss, the Austrians, the Germans and all the Scandinavian countries are very strong. So we have stiff competition but we have trained them really well and we're going to give it our best shot. We feel we have a very good team that has been able to practise lots and we did lots of dry runs so they're ready to go and they're confident."

