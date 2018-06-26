Ferry company fined $2K for January diesel spill

The company that runs ferries between the Magdalen Islands and P.E.I. has been fined after 180 litres of diesel was spilled in Souris, P.E.I., in January.

CTMA, or Coopérative de Transport Maritime et Aérien, was fined $2,000 under P.E.I.'s Environmental Protection Act, according to the Crown.

Court heard it was the result of an overflow while a CTMA vehicle was being fuelled in a Souris parking lot on Jan. 14. Provincial officials said they were alerted the next day.

Cleanup finished in early April

The company was charged with discharging a contaminant and failing to immediately notify the department.

CTMA runs ferries between Quebec's Magdalen Islands and P.E.I. (Radio-Canada/Lisa-Marie Bélanger)

CTMA pleaded guilty to failing to notify authorities, while the other charge was stayed, the Crown said.

In court, CTMA said it took action to contain the spill that day with sawdust and other absorbent material, and that it hired and paid a company to do the full cleanup, which was completed in early April.

More P.E.I. news