Police in Prince County hope big meth seizure will 'put a dent in the supply'

RCMP on P.E.I. have made what they say is the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine yet in Prince County.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit, which is made up of RCMP, Summerside and Kensington officers, seized eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 32 ounces of methamphetamine pills, an ounce of cocaine, 4.5 ounces of cannabis resin and more than $2,500 in cash.

"It's one of the largest methamphetamine seizures we've had in Prince District and it's, I believe, the largest crystal methamphetamine seizure we've had," said Cpl. Nick Doyle with the Prince District JFO Drug Unit.

"I would say it'll put a dent in the supply for sure."

Doyle said police seized the drugs during a targeted vehicle stop in Borden-Carleton on Sunday.

I've been doing drug work for almost 13 years and from what I've seen in my experience, it's the worst drug out there. — Cpl. Nick Doyle

Ryan Gallant, a 39-year-old Summerside man, was arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and breach of probation.

Doyle said Gallant was on probation for a previous methamphetamine conviction at the time of the arrest. He is in custody and will appear in provincial court Jan. 11.

The investigation continues and could lead to charges against another man, Doyle said.

Doyle said crystal methamphetamine continues to be a growing problem in Prince County.

'Very addictive drug'

"There's an increase in methamphetamine users and a lot more of our arrest and search warrants are for meth — and they have been for years," he said.

"It's a very addictive drug. I've been doing drug work for almost 13 years and from what I've seen in my experience, it's the worst drug out there."

Doyle noted that it is still an indictable offence to sell cannabis outside regulated markets, though people are now charged under the Cannabis Act instead of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both methamphetamine and cocaine are considered Schedule 1 drugs under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the purpose of establishing a range of sentences.

