Police seize crystal meth, stun gun in Summerside, make arrests

Police say in a search in Summerside, P.E.I., Tuesday, they seized 175 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as morphine, oxycodone and Xanax pills, and cash.

They also found a switchblade, a stun gun and brass knuckles, which are prohibited weapons.

A written release Wednesday said the Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit carried out the search warrant — the JFO is made up of officers from the RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police departments.

They arrested a 39-year-old man who was on parole and 33-year-old woman, and charged both with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons offences.

The man is to appear in provincial court Wednesday, the release said.

Prince District JFO was assisted by the Summerside Major Crime Unit, the RCMP Major Crime Unit, and the RCMP's police dog services.

