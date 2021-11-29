Police seize large amount of crystal meth in Summerside

Prince County's joint forces drug unit has seized a large amount of what they believe to be crystal methamphetamine in an investigation in Summerside, P.E.I.

Police stopped a vehicle in Mont Carmel on Nov. 23 as part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in a media release Monday.

They arrested a 49-year-old Summerside man at the scene, and later searched two Summerside homes.

They seized 850 grams, or 1.9 pounds, of what they believe is crystal meth. That's as well as 194 grams of what they believe is cocaine, a gun and more than $41,000, plus a vehicle and more than 600 grams of cannabis — almost 1.5 pounds.

How much is 850 grams of crystal meth?

It could be the largest-ever seizure of crystal meth on P.E.I.

In June, a 39-year-old Summerside man was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison in connection with a seizure of 227 grams, or half a pound, of crystal meth.

At the time, justice officials said it was the largest seizure of the potent street drug on P.E.I. to date.

This seizure is almost four times that amount.

Two women in their 50s were arrested in New Annan in September in connection with a joint forces seizure of 227 grams, or half a pound, of crystal methamphetamine pills and 47 grams of crystal meth, as well as oxycodone pills and cocaine.

Police released the 49-year-old man from custody and say they expect to lay charges against him in the future.

Their investigation continues, the release said.