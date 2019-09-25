'We're not quitters': Dorian damage won't discourage campground owner from reopening

The owner of Crystal Beach Campground on P.E.I.'s North Shore says he expects to be back in business next season, but he'll be taking steps to be better prepared in case another storm like Dorian hits the region.

The campground was heavily damaged and many trailers were destroyed after the post-tropical storm on Sept. 7.

Matthew Wedge said volunteers are making progress getting the campground cleaned up.

"We've had a lot of people volunteering, helping out, people that are seasonal at the campground, people who camp at the campground, family, friends, we've had people dropping coffee off, food off," he said.

"It's been a really great response, overwhelming I guess as a business owner just to see how nice and how generous people are."

Some trailers were destroyed when post-tropical storm Dorian slammed the region on Sept. 7. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

He said much of the debris has been picked up and they are determining what infrastructure can be salvaged.

"The cosmetics anyway are looking better. The guts of the operation are still a mess. But it certainly looks better."

Wedge hopes insurance and the province's disaster assistance program will cover the cost of the extensive damages. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Wedge said to protect the property and his customers, he will be adding a possible evacuation provision to the campground rules and regulations in the event of another storm of Dorian's magnitude.

"Hopefully it's one of those things once in a century and hopefully we never see something to that magnitude again. But you always have to accept the chance that we will," he said.

Hopefully it's one of those things once in a century. — Matthew Wedge

"We'll certainly be working with the customer to keep them informed when storms are coming and to have an evacuation plan if it gets to that point."

Wedge says he plans to be open next season for his 21st year at the campground. (Submitted by Matthew Wedge)

Wedge said he is hoping insurance and the province's disaster assistance program will cover the cost of repairs. The provincial Green Party criticized government for attaching a $1,000 deductible to the assistance program, but Wedge said that was to be expected.

"That's certainly the least of my worries."

Wedge said if all goes as planned with funding — and finding tradespeople to do the big repairs — he'll be open again next spring for his 21st season.

"We're not quitters," he said. "It's the only option. I'm not interested in closing up shop. Just so many people, even people that were in those areas, we want to be back."

More P.E.I. news