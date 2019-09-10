First cruise ships arrive since Dorian

Tuesday was a big day for cruise ship traffic in Charlottetown. Three ships came into port, the first to arrive since post-tropical storm Dorian hit P.E.I. on the weekend.

Corryn Clemence of Port Charlottetown said Parks Canada worked hard to make sure some attractions were ready for the visitors.

"With the storm obviously there's been some damage across the Island," she said.

"Parks Canada reached out to us right away, just to check on the arrivals and schedules to make sure everything was still in place. I know they worked very hard to get Green Gables open. I know some of the trails are closed. There has been adjustments made to accommodate ships today. But overall I think we're in good shape."

Parks Canada tried to make sure some attractions were open for cruise passengers on Tuesday. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

In all 6,500 passengers toured the Island on Tuesday.

The storm caused one ship to cancel its Charlottetown stop on Saturday.

