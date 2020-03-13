Port Charlottetown supports delay to cruise ship season after federal decision
Ships with more than 500 passengers will not be able to dock in Canada from April 2 to July 1
Port Charlottetown says it supports the federal government's decision to delay the beginning of cruise ship season in response to COVID-19.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Friday that vessels visiting Canada carrying more than 500 passengers will not be allowed to dock from April 2 to July 1.
Port Charlottetown said it respects the decision and is taking direction from the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as Transport Canada, regarding decisions at the port.
"We would like to ensure the public that this is top of mind for our operations and management team," Port Charlottetown said in a release.
"We understand this is a difficult time for our local community and most certainly the tourism industry, and want to ensure a level of confidence in our preparatory measures moving forward."
To protect Canadians, I announced today measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This season, cruise ships will not be permitted to dock at Canadian ports from April 2 to July 1. In Northern and Arctic ports, the cruise ship season will be deferred for the entire season.—@MarcGarneau
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.