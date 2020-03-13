Port Charlottetown supports delay to cruise ship season after federal decision

Port Charlottetown says it supports the federal government's decision to delay the beginning of cruise ship season in response to COVID-19.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Friday that vessels visiting Canada carrying more than 500 passengers will not be allowed to dock from April 2 to July 1.

Port Charlottetown said it respects the decision and is taking direction from the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as Transport Canada, regarding decisions at the port.

"We would like to ensure the public that this is top of mind for our operations and management team," Port Charlottetown said in a release.

"We understand this is a difficult time for our local community and most certainly the tourism industry, and want to ensure a level of confidence in our preparatory measures moving forward."

To protect Canadians, I announced today measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This season, cruise ships will not be permitted to dock at Canadian ports from April 2 to July 1. In Northern and Arctic ports, the cruise ship season will be deferred for the entire season. —@MarcGarneau

