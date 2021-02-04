COVID-19 ban on cruise ship visits to Canada extended until 2022

A ban on cruise ships of more than 100 people coming to Canada will remain in place until February of 2022, a federal government release said Thursday.

The temporary measures for cruise ships were scheduled to end in a couple of weeks, on Feb. 28.

Today Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra made the announcement of the interim order, and also extended an order prohibiting pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters except for those used by residents of the region.

"Cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our health care systems. The government of Canada will continue to evaluate the situation and make changes as necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians," the release said.

The government said it is focusing efforts on "the most pressing issues, including the vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 variants."

The release urged Canadians to avoid travel on cruise ships for now.

Essential passenger vessels, such as ferries and water taxis, should continue to follow local public health guidance and protocols, and follow mitigation measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent future outbreaks, the release said.

The release noted that if the pandemic sufficiently improves to allow the resumption of cruising, the minister of transport has the ability to rescind the order.

More to come.

