'Magnet for water fowl, shore birds, seals' preserved east of Charlottetown

After a difficult fundraising campaign, P.E.I.'s Island Nature Trust has secured a 48-hectare headland just east of Charlottetown, one of the last ones undeveloped between Charlottetown and Wood Islands.

Crown Point headland is a mixture of salt marsh, forest peatland, cliff, as well as stone and sand beach.

A black and white warbler. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust)

"This is a really magnet for water fowl, shore birds, seals and any other number of different types of wildlife," said Island Nature Trust executive director Megan Harris.

The trust purchased the property with the support of Environment Canada, MapleCross Fund, and about 100 individual donations from Islanders.

Because it was a private sale, Harris can't say what the purchase price was, but she did say the previous owner donated about 20 per cent of the market value of the property.

Megan Harris on her most recent visit to Crown Point. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust)

Crown Point is adjacent to the rapidly growing community of Stratford. That brought some urgency to making a deal, said Harris, because it was becoming more valuable as urban development crept closer.

The salt marsh on Crown Point is part of an extensive network of wetlands along the shore that is a resting place for migrating shorebirds and waterfowl. The Island Nature Trust is hoping to protect more of this network, along Pownal Bay, China Point and Orwell Bay.

A beaver lodge in a pond along the Crown Point Road. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust)

An evening primrose in blossom. (Brett MacKinnon/Island Nature Trust)

All of the Island Nature Trust properties are open to the public. Most don't have trails, but this one does have a road.

"I would encourage Islanders to take a look, and to visit the site," said Harris.

"Last time I walked out there there were five bald eagles. It's just a really incredible spot."

Three of the five bald eagles Megan Harris spotted on her last visit to Crown Point. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust)

Getting there just requires turning onto Crown Point Road off Route 26 between Alexandra and Pownal.

Crown Point will be registered under the Natural Areas Protection Act for preservation in perpetuity.

Lesser yellowlegs forage along the shore. (Brett MacKinnon/Island Nature Trust)

