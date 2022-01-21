Land transfer a 'step in the right direction,' chief says

The P.E.I. government has transferred three parcels of Crown land in Kings County to the Abegweit First Nation.

The land, located in Bangor, near Morell, totals 1.3 hectares and will be used for additional housing and community developments, said Chief Junior Gould. He said the transfer shows the province's commitment to reconciliation.

"The actions that we take now will govern our history in the future," he said. "I think it's great. I think it's a step in the right direction."

Two parcels of land have been owned by the government since 2017, and the other since 2018. They are currently vacant.

In the 2020 Speech from the Throne, the government committed to working with First Nations to create wealth and independence in Mi'kmaq communities.

6 hectares transferred in May

In May, the province transferred six hectares of land to the Abegweit First Nation that would reconnect the Scotchfort community to the Hillsborough River.

Gould said acquiring land outside the reserves will help build autonomy for Indigenous people.

"I think this is just a catalyst that we will be able to create our own history, our own identity as well as create our own potential wealth," he said.

"It's all about wealth creation, it's not about being a dependent community, it's about offering services and acquiring wealth through participation in society."